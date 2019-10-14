The city of Tracy has opened up the application process for the Tracy Arts Commission.
Four seats on the seven-member commission are up for appointment. All four of the incumbent commissioners — Anne Marie Fuller, Jenese Borges-Soto, Maxine Lees and Jill Taylor — are eligible for reappointment. Fuller is the longest-serving commissioner, having been appointed in 2007.
The application process is open to all who live within Tracy city limits, with the exception of city employees. The Tracy City Council will review applications and appoint the commissioners.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. The commission promotes arts and cultural programs in town and seeks out financial support, including local, state and federal grants, for the arts in Tracy.
To apply, visit the Tracy city clerk’s office at City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza; call 831-6105; or visit the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org. Deadline to apply is 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
