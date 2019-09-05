A man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison in connection with an attempted mail theft in Mountain House in April that ended in gunfire.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Jhusto Navarette, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to assault with a semi-automatic weapon for shooting at two people in Mountain House around 8:30 p.m. April 18. Neither person was hit.
That day, Navarette reportedly tried to break into several community mailboxes in Wicklund Village with his girlfriend, whom the sheriff's office did not identify. A resident confronted them, and Navarette fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, missing the resident but hitting a nearby home.
A second resident with a dirt bike saw the shooting and chased the SUV Navarette was driving to try to get the license plate number. Navarette shot at the second resident, who crashed his bike, and he and his girlfriend got away.
Deputies found several shell casings, and witnesses provided videos of the gunfire. Detectives were able to identify Navarette as the man shooting the gun and his girlfriend as the accomplice in the SUV.
Navarette was eventually found in the Stanislaus County Jail. He had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun after an unrelated investigation by the Modesto Police Department.
The girlfriend was arrested April 30 by detectives from the sheriff’s AGNET rural crimes unit, and she pleaded guilty to identity theft charges last week.
