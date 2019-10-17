The arraignment hearing for the man accused of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh of Tracy in August has been postponed again until next week.
Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, of Tracy, will appear in court again Monday morning in Judge Ronald Northrup’s courtroom in Stockton for further arraignment, when he could enter a plea in the case. He remains in San Joaquin County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
Kreiter-Rhoads has been charged with murder and the use of a non-firearm weapon. He is suspected of stabbing Singh in Gretchen Talley Park the night of Aug. 25.
