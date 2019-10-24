The arraignment hearing for Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads has been continued until Dec. 9.
Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, is accused of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh of Tracy in August in Gretchen Talley Park. He was back in court Monday but has yet to enter a plea in the case.
Kreiter-Rhoads has been charged with murder and the use of a non-firearm weapon and remains in San Joaquin County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
