A hearing scheduled this week for 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, the Tracy man accused of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh of Tracy in August, has been postponed.
Kreiter-Rhoads appeared in Judge Ronald Northrup’s courtroom in Stockton on Monday for further arraignment. That hearing was then rescheduled for Oct. 15.
He has been charged with murder and the use of a non-firearm weapon to commit the crime. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.
Kreiter-Rhoads is suspected of stabbing Singh in Gretchen Talley Park the night of Aug. 25. Tracy police arrested him at his home in Tracy on Aug. 31, and he has been held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail since then.
