Four candidates to represent the Tracy area on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will lay out their platforms and answer questions Saturday morning at the Tracy Branch Library.
The League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County, a nonpartisan political organization, is coordinating the forum, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library, 20 E. Eaton Ave.
All four candidates for the 5th District supervisor's seat have agreed to attend: Veronica Vargas, Rhodesia Ransom, Robert Rickman and Mateo Morelos Bedolla.
The candidates will give brief opening and closing speeches. Panelists, including a Tracy Press representative, will ask a series of questions, and the candidates will each have 90 seconds to reply.
The forum is expected to last 45 minutes. All are welcome to attend.
