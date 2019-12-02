Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.