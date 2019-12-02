A 100-unit assisted living and memory care facility proposed for Corral Hollow Road is up for final approval this week.
The Tracy City Council has listed Summit Senior Life LLC’s building as the subject of a public hearing Tuesday night at the council’s regular meeting. The Tracy Planning Commission endorsed the project at its Oct. 23 meeting on a 4-0-1 vote, with one member absent.
(Download and read the plans: Tracy Assisted Living and Memory Care (PDF))
The three-story building would have 84,107 square feet of floor space and stand on 2.73 acres in the Grant Line Center on the southwest corner of Grant Line and Corral Hollow roads. It’s one of the last two vacant lots in the center, which the city approved for development in 1987. The center also includes Chili’s and Western Dental Care.
The commission approved the project after a brief discussion, including questions about a 4-foot masonry wall that would separate the Summit Senior Life property from Alegre Drive, a residential street right on the project’s southern boundary. Commissioners also asked about parking, though project proponents noted that most residents of the building would not drive or have cars.
The regular council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza.
