Two people suspected of a Sept. 21 homicide on Carlton Way appeared in court Tuesday and have yet to enter formal pleas in the case.
Nicole Angelic Diaz, 29, and Enrique Guillen-Valles, 22, are accused of killing 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez on the 200 block of West Carlton Way. Martinez was shot multiple times, and the subsequent police investigation focused on cars that were seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Tracy police arrested Diaz on Nov. 5 after releasing a sketch of a possible suspect. At the time of her arrest, they also identified Guillen-Valles as the second suspect. He was arrested in Mexico on Dec. 6.
Both are accused of murder with an enhancement of discharging a firearm from a vehicle with the intent to kill and use of a firearm during commission of a felony. Guillen-Valles also faces additional charges of attempted murder, and he has a “strike” against him related to a conviction in 2018 in San Joaquin County for felony assault with a gang enhancement.
Both are being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail, and they will appear in court again March 2 in Stockton for further arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.