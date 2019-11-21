With the Valley Link commuter train heading to town, the city of Tracy is trying to get ahead of the demand for development that will inevitably come with a new downtown train station.
On Nov. 14, the city and De Novo Planning Group of El Dorado Hills held a community workshop at Tracy City Hall as an initial step in the creation of a new downtown plan.
City senior planner Scott Claar said that, by March, he expected that the city’s planning department would have a document suitable for the City Council to review outlining the type of development styles that would complement a regional commuter rail station.
“The whole thing comes down to this idea that, if there’s going to be a passenger/commuter train station in downtown Tracy, it’s going to increase the development interest for that area,” Claar said. “Knowing that in advance, we want to plan for it so we can best take advantage of that opportunity, because that train station could be a huge catalyst for revitalizing downtown. It’s very much a game-changer for the city of Tracy.”
Martii Eckert, a senior planner with De Novo, explained to the group of about 20 residents at the evening workshop how a commuter rail station could change the face of Tracy’s downtown. His company’s task is to help the city get in front of that process.
The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority plans to begin Valley Link construction within the next few years and begin service by 2027. Eckert said the initial spur will connect Lathrop to the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station. It will also have connections to the Altamont Corridor Express rail line, which runs between the San Joaquin Valley and the South Bay Area.
With Valley Link trains running every 24 minutes during commute hours and possibly every hour during non-peak times, the rail authority expects that eventually there could be as many as 25,000 commuters a day riding between Stockton and Dublin-Pleasanton. That would make Tracy’s downtown transit station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue a major commuter hub.
Eckert and his staff from De Novo asked the public to define the types of development that should go along with that train station. They described a planning area bordered by 11th Street, Tracy Boulevard, Schulte Road and MacArthur Drive, which includes Tracy’s central business district in the downtown area. The former Heinz plant and another undeveloped area just east of MacArthur Drive were also included.
“That’s both understanding the full potential of development and then refining that into the community’s preference for the kind of development, the intensity of development, and so on,” Eckert said. “You have small infill sites within the CBD, you have large undeveloped parcels elsewhere on the periphery, so it creates all kinds of interesting opportunities.”
One major feature of the planning area as it is today is the mostly undeveloped Bowtie area, the rail line crossing between Fourth and Sixth streets. The plan will also define what should be built on any vacant parcels along 11th Street and throughout the central business district, defined as the area on both sides of Central Avenue, including a few blocks of Ninth, 10th and 11th streets.
Workshop participants then took a couple of hours to make recommendations on which development types belong in particular places.
The consultant also asked people to think about how transit-related concepts such as ridesharing, local transit, and bicycle and pedestrian paths could be incorporated into the design. He emphasized the importance of designing spaces for people on foot.
“Those include things like relatively short blocks, perhaps narrower streets, and where narrower streets can’t be achieved, having safer crossings, providing ample space for pedestrians both along the street and also having spaces such as plazas and pocket parks, and also having architecture that interacts with the public realm,” Eckert said.
Local residents can still participate in the process by going to the city’s Downtown Transit-Oriented Development Project website, where there is a link to a survey on what people value about downtown today and the types of changes they’d like to see. The survey closes Dec. 2.
