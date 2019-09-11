The Tracy City Council last week honored two police officers and a Tracy Police Explorer for saving lives.
The awards were presented at the start of the council’s regular meeting Sept. 3.
Interim Police Chief Alex Neicu awarded the department’s Life Saving Medal to Officer Derek Perry in recognition of Perry’s actions Jan. 13 at Tracy Truck and Auto Stop on North Tracy Boulevard.
Neicu noted that Perry was on patrol and stopped to investigate a suspicious-looking car. When he looked inside, he found a deceased dog and an unconscious man and immediately called an ambulance for the man.
“We later found out the man was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning,” Neicu said. “When Officer Perry found him, he was in critical condition, probably just hours away from passing away.
“Had he not been discovered by Officer Perry, and had Officer Perry not shown the due diligence to look around and act on his instincts the gentleman would not be here.”
Neicu also recognized Sgt. Mike Richards and Tracy Police Explorer Cody Cleary, a senior at West High School. Their awards are based on their actions the afternoon of July 4, when they went to Lavelle Smith Drive for a report of a young child drowning in a swimming pool.
Neicu said that officers responded quickly, but miscommunication between the caller and the dispatch center resulted in officers going to the wrong house at first.
“Cody Cleary was the first one to figure out it was the wrong location, and figured out exactly what happened and jumped into action quickly. He radioed the correct location and positioned himself in front of the residence,” Neicu said.
Richards was the first police officer to arrive, and he went into the backyard and found the 21-month-old boy lying unconscious on the pool deck. He began CPR and then switched to rescue breathing.
“After four rescue breaths, the baby started coughing and his eyes opened, and eventually recovered with the assistance of medical personnel,” the chief said.
Cleary received the Chief’s Commendation, and Richard received the Life Saving Medal.
The Tracy Police Department Explorers Post 504 is open to teens and young adults ages 14-21. Anyone interested in exploring law enforcement as a possible career can call 831-6550 and ask to speak with an Explorer adviser.
