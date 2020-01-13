The city of Tracy seeks applicants for the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee, the five-member panel that reviews financial reports related to the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016.
Three seats on the five-member committee are up for appointment March 1. Incumbent members Hector James, Michel Bazinet and Ameni Alexander are eligible for reappointment to their three-year terms.
The committee meets four times a year, on the third Mondays in January, April, July and October. Membership is a volunteer position, and the committee is required to prepare an annual report on Measure V revenues and expenses for the Tracy City Council every year.
The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Application forms are available at the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Drive; by calling 831-6105; or by faxing a request to 831-6120. Forms can also be downloaded from the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.