The city of Tracy has opened recruitment for two appointed boards as the terms of several members are due to expire.
Three terms are up for appointment on the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee. This is an advisory body that makes recommendations on how to spend money from the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016.
The five-member volunteer committee meets four times a year, at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of January, April, July and October. The committee’s duties include review of revenues and expenses related to the sales tax, and it compiles an annual report for the Tracy City Council to consider.
Committee members whose terms expire at the end of February are Hector Jaimes, Michel Bazinet and Ameni Alexander. Alexander is the only one so far to apply for reappointment.
The city had set a recruitment deadline of Jan. 28 but has extended that deadline to this coming Wednesday.
The city selection policy for committees, established by a Tracy City Council resolution in 2004, allows the city clerk to keep the application process open for as long as it takes to get at least two applications more than the number of seats up for appointment. That policy also requires the five-person council to select two of its members to review applications, interview applicants and make recommendations for appointment.
The city also is recruiting for a planning commissioner. Commissioner Albert Hudson’s term is due to expire at the end of March.
The Tracy Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, with commissioners paid $50 per meeting or up to $150 per month if they have special meetings. The commission also serves as an advisory body to the City Council and often has the last word on some matters, such as conditional use permits.
The deadline to apply for the planning commission is Feb. 27.
Tracy citizens interested in applying for these positions can call Tracy City Clerk Adrianne Richardson at 831-6105, download applications at www.cityoftracy.org, or visit Richardson’s office at City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.