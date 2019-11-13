Interim Chief Alex Neicu introduced three new Tracy Police Department officers and promoted two others at the Nov. 5 meeting of the Tracy City Council.
Mike Roehlk has been promoted from corporal to sergeant. He has been with the Tracy Police Department since 2013 and has worked with the patrol and traffic units. Roehlk came from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, where he started his career in 1994. Over the years, he had been assigned to the jail, patrol, detective unit, internal affairs and auto theft task force.
Troy Silcox was promoted from officer to corporal and will become a field training officer. He is a 1997 graduate of West High School and joined the Tracy Police Department in 2013. Since then, he has worked on patrol, as a school resource officer and as range instructor. Previously he had worked on patrol, as a detective and as a member of the SWAT team and county drug enforcement team at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, where he started in 2004.
New to the department is Officer Anthony Taylor. He comes from the Stockton Police Department, where he has worked since 2014 as a field training officer, emergency vehicle instructor, drone pilot and honor guard member.
Also joining the department is Officer Eric Rose, who comes from the Fremont Police Department, where he was hired in 2014 after five years in the U.S. Army. In Fremont, he was a member of the department’s honor guard and peer support team and was a range instructor.
Officer Alex Contreras comes to Tracy from the Ripon Police Department, where he had worked since 2016 and was that department’s officer of the year for 2019. Contreras grew up in town and is involved with local youth sports, including Tracy Raiders football, where he is a coach and board member. He also coaches for Tracy Babe Ruth baseball, Tracy Boys & Girls Clubs basketball, National Junior Basketball and Tracy Express Softball.
