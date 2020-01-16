The San Joaquin County Community Development Department is reviewing plans for a new Safeway supermarket for Mountain House.
It could be the first retail development in the community of 22,000 since home construction began in the early 2000s.
Developer Shea Properties Inc. of Livermore plans to build the 55,000-square-foot supermarket as part of a 9.8-acre retail center on the southwest corner of Mountain House Parkway and Byron Road. The center will also include a gas station with eight pump stations and a 3,000-foot convenience store.
In all, the new shopping center will have 83,550 square feet of retail space, including three separate buildings of 8,800, 7,450 and 9,300 square feet. The last two buildings are designed for restaurants.
A representative of Safeway said it’s too early in the process to know what the construction timeline will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.