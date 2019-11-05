Veterans of military service in the wars of the past century will be saluted Monday during Tracy’s annual Veterans Day service.
The program, open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Tracy War Memorial on East Ninth Street in Tracy Civic Center.
Joe Perez, president of the Tracy War Memorial Association, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Principal speaker will be San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Elliott, who served as an Army officer for 30 years with Special Forces and military intelligence units before retiring.
Mayor Robert Rickman will present a Veterans Day proclamation, and a wreath will be placed before the Tracy War Memorial monument by veterans of past armed conflicts.
The program will be concluded with a rifle salute by the combined American Legion-Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard and the playing of taps by trumpeter and veteran Greg Wright.
After the service, refreshments will be served at the nearby Tracy Community Center, 950 East St.
For information: Joe Perez, 835-9082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.