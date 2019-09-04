A Wednesday afternoon court hearing in Stockton is scheduled for Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, the man suspected of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh the night of Aug. 25 in Gretchen Talley Park.
Tracy Police Lt. Trevin Freitas said the community helped to identify Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, as the suspect after police released a security video of a young man running in the area.
“We believe that to be the same person,” Freitas said, noting that the video appears to show the suspect jumping a fence and running away within a minute or two after the attack.
Freitas confirmed that Singh had been stabbed. The Tracy police dispatch log from that night includes a report of a man bleeding on the ground at Dove Drive and Egret Street. He apparently was stabbed in the middle of the park and made it to the street before he collapsed.
Freitas said that Kreiter-Rhoads is believed to have acted alone and that the police have gathered other evidence linking him to the crime, but at this point the police are not releasing information on that evidence.
Officers went to Kreiter-Rhoads’ home Saturday morning to serve the arrest warrant and took him into custody without incident. Freitas would not say whether the police had been in contact with Kreiter-Rhoads in relation to this case before his arrest.
Freitas added that the police would not be releasing further details, such as a motive for the attack, pending the results of their ongoing investigation.
Kreiter-Rhoads is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Stockton, where he faces a charge of murder.
Tracy police have had contact with Kreiter-Rhoads previously. In March, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and in June, he was convicted of that charge and sentenced to 15 days in jail and a $1,910 fine.
