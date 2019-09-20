The driver of a Kia sedan was injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer in the intersection of Schulte Road and International Parkway on Thursday.
Tracy police received a call about a crash at the intersection at 4:14 p.m.
Sgt. Craig Kootstra said the preliminary crash investigation found that the Kia Optima driven by a man in his mid 30s was heading westbound on Schulte Road. Police believe the Kia was in the right-turn lane to turn north on International Parkway but instead continued straight and crossed into the intersection against a red light.
A tractor-trailer heading south on International Parkway crossed the intersection on a green light and crashed into the Kia. Kootstra said witnesses confirmed that southbound traffic on International Parkway had a green light.
Police believe the Kia missed one car in the intersection before being struck by the tractor-trailer.
The sedan and tractor-trailer both came to rest in the intersection with the sedan sustaining heavy damage to the passenger side.
Fire department crews removed the driver from the wreckage, and he was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital with injuries that were originally thought to be life-threatening.
The police department’s traffic unit was called to investigate the crash, keeping the southbound lanes of International Parkway and Schulte Road west of the intersection closed to traffic.
Kootstra said the man is in the hospital with what he described as moderate to serious injuries.
Police believe the driver of the Kia sedan may have been drinking and are waiting for the results of toxicology tests. No arrests have been made. At the end of the crash investigation, the police will forward the case to the district attorney for possible criminal charges.
