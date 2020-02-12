A Tracy man was killed Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed into two trees next to the train station on South Tracy Boulevard.
The San Joaquin County coroner’s office identified the driver as 30-year-old Mukiza Mwesigwa. He was the only one in the car.
Sgt. Craig Kootstra from Tracy Police Department said Mwesigwa was driving north on South Tracy Boulevard from Linne Road just after 6 p.m.
The car, which police records described as a Nissan Altima, veered and crashed into two trees on the east side of the road near the sidewalk just south of the entrance to the Altamont Corridor Express station, 4600 S. Tracy Blvd.
On Sunday night, Kootstra said officers couldn’t say how fast the car had been going until they had taken all their measurements and examined the wreck.
The car suffered extensive damage and was lodged in the trees, and Mwesigwa was trapped inside. An ambulance crew pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police closed Tracy Boulevard between Linne Road and Whispering Winds Drive for a few hours while the traffic unit investigated the crash scene. A screen was placed around the car for privacy while officers examined the damage.
Kootstra said no one else was involved in the crash.
