Early voting starts next week. Have you registered?

With 33 days left until the presidential primary, San Joaquin County election officials are getting ready for an unprecedented number of voters to head to a mailbox instead of a voting booth.
“To my surprise, actually, it made a lot more sense to have fewer polling (locations) this election than we had in 2018 because so many people are already getting their ballots at home and they are just coming in to drop off their ballot,” said Melinda Dubroff, San Joaquin County’s registrar of voters. “There may be some polling places that actually have well less than 100 people come in to actually cast a ballot.”
Mail-in ballots will be delivered to voters by mail beginning Monday, and they can be returned any time between then and the close of polls March 3.
Almost 80% of voters in the county now receive mail-in ballots, up from 65% two years ago.
On election day alone, nearly 40,000 vote-by-mail ballots are expected to be dropped off at polling places and voter centers in the county. Election workers have to verify the signature on each one before it can be counted.
“We expect a high turnout, but a lot of those folks will just be turning in their vote-by-mail ballot,” Dubroff said. “Especially since we did an address residency confirmation of all voters in the county and the voter rolls are very clean, that means our percentage of turnout is going to be very impressive for a primary. I definitely think it will eclipse what we saw in 2018.”
The last day to register to vote in the March primary election is Feb. 18.
Registered voters who want to change to voting by mail have until Feb. 25 to request a mail-in ballot. Dubroff said those ballots have to be postmarked on or before March 3 and have to be received by the registrar’s office by March 6.
Voters can check to make sure they are registered accurately and with the political party they want by going to the California secretary of state’s My Voter Status website.
Those who have registered with a political party will receive a ballot with that party’s presidential candidates. People who have registered with no party preference — a growing group in California and in San Joaquin County — will get a ballot with no presidential candidates unless they reregister with a political party by Feb. 18 or contact the registrar of voters to request a “crossover” ballot from one of the three parties that have chosen to allow it: Democratic, American Independent or Libertarian.
Dubroff and her staff began preparing for the March primary in September when the county bought a new electrical voting system to replace an outdated system that was no longer certified by the secretary of state.
“It has been an amazing six to eight months,” she said. “There’s been nonstop action, whether it’s writing new procedures or talking through step-by-step on how were going to accomplish the goal of conducting an election.”
Along with the new voting system the registrar’s office will debut satellite voter service centers leading up to the primary election. Voters can go to the centers to register, request a mail-in ballot, drop off a ballot, or cast their vote.
The Tracy voter service center will be open Feb. 24 through March 3 at WorkVine209 at the Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Ave., Stes. 165-167. Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, with extended hours from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
Other voter centers will be open in Lodi, Manteca and Stockton.
The registrar is also arranging additional places where voters can turn in their mail-in ballots throughout the coming month.
Once again, there will be a secure ballot drop box at the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, during business hours: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on two Fridays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.
Voters will also be able to drive up to a county election official and hand in their ballots as the “Drive Up Democracy” program returns on the weekend before the election.
A drive-thru will be set up to accept ballots at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 Tracy Blvd., from 5-9 a.m. and from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 2
Drive-thru drop-off will also be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 29 at Tracy Motorsports, 3255 Auto Plaza Way.
The Tracy voter service center in Northgate Village will have a drive-thru lane from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1 and from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
Those who prefer the traditional experience of casting a vote in person can still do so. Polls in Tracy and in Mountain House will open at 7 a.m. March 3 and close at 8 p.m.
People who miss the Feb. 18 voter registration deadline but still want to vote should look up their polling place based on where they live and go there on election day. Dubroff said conditional voter registration will be available at polling sites.
“Anyone who realizes they are not registered properly, or wants to reregister, or never registered, it’s so important they come down in person to a voter service center or our ROV office in downtown Stockton so they can get the right ballot,” Dubroff said. “Our traditional model for voting in San Joaquin hasn’t changed. We’re adding service to voters strategically.”
Some voters have shared concerns about security for the upcoming election. Dubroff said her office works closely with agencies from the Department of Homeland Security to make sure the county’s voting system uses the highest level of security measures possible.
“Our new voting system has multifactor authentication and encryption that our previous system did not have — it’s next generation in terms of system security,” she said.
She emphasized that election security isn’t just about securing data but also about making sure the election is not interfered with.
“We encourage voters to get their information from trusted sources — the sample ballot pamphlet, the registrar of voters website, the secretary of state website, or candidates and organizations they trust,” Dubroff said.
For more information about the San Joaquin County of Registrar of Voters and its services, visit www.sjcrov.org. More election information is available from the California Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ca.gov/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.