Full name: Josh Harder
Age: 33
City of residence: Turlock
Why do you believe you will best represent the 10th Congressional District?
I never thought I’d run for public office. But I love this community, and I felt we had been left behind by politicians who put special interests and partisan politics ahead of the needs of the Valley. I’m the right candidate because of my record. We need a representative who listens. That’s why I’ve held 18 town halls in my first year. We need someone dedicated to the Valley, not a political party. That’s why I’ve worked with Republicans on more bills than any other Democrat. In fact, almost 90% of the bills I’ve cosponsored are bipartisan. Finally, we need someone who gets results on the issues we care about. That’s why I was proud to bring the first federal funding for a water project to the Valley in 50 years, and worked with both parties to finally get Vietnam veterans the benefits they deserve.
Why did you decide to run for Congress?
I ran for office when my brother David, who was born 10 weeks premature and has a preexisting condition, along with 100,000 other people in this community, were at risk of losing their healthcare. Our community rallied, came out to vote in record numbers, and we won. Thanks to that victory, people with preexisting conditions like my brother can still get insurance and see a doctor. But those protections are still under attack. And we have to do more — prescription drug costs are out of control and we still have to wait too long to see doctors in the Valley. That’s why I’ve voted to protect access to health care for folks like David, introduced a bipartisan bill to bring 10,000 more doctors to California, and voted to cut prescription drug prices by up to 75%.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
Serving the people of the Central Valley is the greatest honor of my life. I’ve only been in this position for a year, and to be frank, I’ve seen lots of corruption blocking the change we need. I’m proud, though, that we’ve been able to break through the noise and actually get some things done too. Two wins I’m especially proud of:
1. Water funding — Working with Republicans and Democrats, I brought $14 million in federal funding to four water projects in the Valley, including the first for a Valley water storage project in 50 years. Water is the lifeblood of our community and this was a huge win for our farmers and families.
2. Health care for veterans — Last year we passed a bipartisan law to finally give Navy veterans exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam the benefits they earned — after waiting decades. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act was passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by the president. There’s more work to do, but this was an important win for our veterans.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
The most urgent issue facing our communities is the rising cost of housing and the rapidly growing homelessness emergency. We see it every day, but our elected officials have been too slow to act. We don’t need Twitter feuds; we need real action. That’s why I introduced a bill to declare a homelessness emergency and bring more federal funding to the Valley.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a member of the House of Representatives?
Homelessness is an emergency. I introduced the Homelessness Emergency Declaration Act, which would finally treat this problem with urgency it needs. My bill would help bridge the gap between Washington and Sacramento and bring more federal resources to our area to help confront this crisis. We can declare an emergency after a natural disaster. We should be able to do the same thing after an economic disaster like homelessness.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
Every single day, almost 90,000 people from our area sit in traffic on the Altamont Pass on their way to and from work — we all know it’s an absolute nightmare. That commute means parents have less time to spend with their kids, and we have to do something about it. I believe we need to tackle this through an all-of-the-above approach. We need more options, now. I’ve been working with representatives of the ACE train as well as the proposed ValleyLink project to secure federal funding, so we can give people more transportation options and cut down on traffic. In addition to improving rail projects, we should focus on repairing our failing roads and bridges. We all know how torn up our cars are from the potholes and bad roads. It’s time to make real infrastructure, investments and create thousands of jobs along the way.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Central Valley. That’s why the first bill I introduced — which has support of local Republicans and Democrats alike — would help us grow and sustain our water supply. My bill, the SAVE Water Resources Act, would invest in water storage, recycling, innovation, and infrastructure. It’s a wraparound solution that will get us where we need to be. We also hadn’t gotten a new dollar of federal funding for a local water project in over 50 years, until I made it my top priority. This year, $14 million in federal investments are coming to our area between now and September — the first dollars for water storage in our district in 50 years.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
Farming is critical to our economy, our jobs, and our way of life. That’s why in my first year in office, I voted to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, which will give our farmers the market access they need to sell their products to our key trading partners. I also co-sponsored and voted to pass the first bipartisan immigration bill in decades, which would give our farmers a guaranteed source of labor and give hardworking farmworkers a chance to earn legal status. I also support our small businesses, which drive our local economy. I was proud to co-sponsor the bipartisan Investing in Main Street Act, which would help small businesses get the investments they need to get off the ground and create jobs.
How should Congress address health care access for people in the 10th Congressional District?
Everyone deserves access to affordable health care — which is why I have voted repeatedly to protect access and cut costs. Right now, health care is too expensive — I met a woman named Michelle in Modesto, whose 7-year-old daughter has Type 1 diabetes. Their family has the best health insurance in the Valley, and yet they still pay $5,000 for her insulin and test strips every single year. By the time her daughter’s an adult, Michelle will have spent nearly $100,000 to keep her alive — that could have gone to a mortgage or college tuition. It’s unacceptable. That’s why I voted to cut drug prices 75% by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Think about what a cut of 75% to your prescription drug bill would mean to you and your family. That bill passed the House, but it’s been held up by Mitch McConnell and the pharmaceutical lobby in the Senate.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a legislator?
This job is actually pretty simple if you’re willing to do it right — you listen to what your community wants, cut through the partisan fighting, and work across the aisle to get it done. I’ve listened a lot. I was proud to be named one of the most accessible representatives in the country and I’ve heard what matters to our community, including supporting our veterans and protecting our water. I’m proud to have worked with both parties to pass bills to help with both of those issues.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
I’m proud to have the support of families and organizations across the Valley. A few of them include: The Modesto Bee, North Valley Labor Federation, California Professional Firefighters, Service Employees International Union, Assyrian Democrats, Latino Democrats of Stanislaus County, Equality California and End Citizens United.
Why should voters select you to represent the 10th Congressional District?
There’s a lot of noise coming out of Washington — and every day I wake up frustrated by the corruption and polarization in Congress. I’m the right choice because I’ve cut through the noise, focused on the needs of our district and gotten things done. I’ve held 18 town halls just in my first year, more than any member in Central Valley history, so I can hear directly from you about your priorities. Second, I’ve worked with anyone, Republican or Democrat, to advance our priorities. I’ve sponsored more bipartisan bills than any other representative in the country, and that’s how we’ve passed bills to improve veterans’ health care and support law enforcement. And I’ve delivered for the Valley. Last year, I got the first federal support for a local water storage project in over 50 years. It’s been the honor of my life to serve my community and I would be honored to have your support once again.
