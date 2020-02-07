A packed Tracy City Council chamber added to the excitement of Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington taking the oath of office on Tuesday.
Millington arrived in Tracy last week and since then has gotten to know the Tracy Police Department and the community it serves. His first impressions are of a department of motivated, highly driven officers and professional staff members and a city government that has department heads who are informed on local issues, open to dialogue, and creative in their problem-solving approach.
“What I’ve seen so far is an absolute hidden gem,” Millington said after Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony. “There are a lot of really, really good resources here that are already in the department. A lot of good technology already in the department, a lot of drive in the department, and a lot of support externally. The combination is a winning solution. It’s a winning plan here. I really am enjoying myself.”
In introducing Millington as Tracy’s 25th police chief, City Manager Jenny Haruyama highlighted his 20-year career with the Oakland Police Department. Most recently, he was a captain leading the internal affairs division. He has also served as SWAT team leader and tactical commander and has worked in undercover drug enforcement with federal law enforcement agencies.
His supporters in the room recognized him for his dedication to the Bay Area Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, where he was a two-term chapter president.
Millington first offered thanks to the family members, friends, colleagues and mentors who were there to see him take the next big step in his career.
“Most of you in this crowd know that, from the bottom of my heart, that I love you and appreciate you for all that you’ve done for me and for being with me through this journey,” he said.
He then expressed his optimism about working with the Tracy Police Department.
“I’ve learned that you’re forward-thinking as an organization, you’re thoughtful and you care about your community, and I want to help foster that and that’s what I’m here for,” he said.
“What you should expect from me, and what I expect from you, is my F.I.R.S.T. commitment, and I’ve spoken to many of you about this. It’s really simple, and these are my guiding principles: fairness, integrity, respect, service and teamwork. For me, those have been my principles that have led me on to this journey here today, and the commitment that will guide us as we serve this community going forward.”
