A family dog was shot and badly injured Thursday just after midnight in a drive-by shooting on the 4500 block of English Oak Avenue in south Tracy.
No people were hit in the shooting, which was reported to Tracy Police Department at 12:11 a.m. Thursday. The person who called the police reported rapid gunfire from the street. Police got a description of the car, a white sedan, which was last seen heading east along Windsong Drive toward Tracy Boulevard.
Lt. Trevin Freitas said it’s unclear at this point how many people were in the house at the time. No suspects have been identified. The Tracy police dispatch log notes that a man at the house told police that his son had told him about a fight he got into with some other youths, but the young man did not give police at the scene any details.
The family’s German shepherd had one gunshot wound, was bleeding severely and was rushed to a 24-hour veterinary hospital in town. A doctor removed a bullet and handed it over to police as evidence. Freitas noted that initial reports from the veterinarian indicated that the dog was expected to survive.
Police also found multiple bullet casings at the scene, which Freitas said came from a small-caliber handgun, and a car at the home was hit several times. He added that more than one person was in the shooter’s car, but police have yet to confirm how many were involved.
Freitas said that a detailed description of the shooter’s car is pending review of security camera video from the neighborhood, and police expect to post information on social media once it becomes available.
