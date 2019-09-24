Residents can bolster their defenses against the flu this season with free vaccinations at two clinics hosted by Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd.
The flu shot clinics will be Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s south front parking lot and Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the main entrance.
The vaccines, given by registered nurses, will help protect against the flu virus strains that are expected to be most common during the coming flu season.
Annual flu shots are recommended for almost all adults and children older than 6 months. Adults who are 65 or older with a current illness can receive a high-dose vaccine, of which the hospital has a limited supply, instead of the standard flu shot.
The clinics are sponsored by Sutter Health and Dan Schack. Free flu shot clinics in Tracy began in the 1960s as a project of Dr. A.R. Glover, and with the support of Schack, about 60,000 free flu shots have been given out through the years.
