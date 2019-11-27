The city of Tracy is looking for applicants for the Parks and Community Services Commission, a seven-member commission that includes four members whose terms will expire at the end of January.
Three of the openings are for seats held by Rajdeep Singh, Linda Jimenez and Conrad Levoit. All were appointed by the Tracy City Council and are eligible for reappointment, though each selection cycle is an opportunity for others interested in the job to apply. Commissioner Jill Costa is the one commissioner appointed by Tracy Unified School District, and she is eligible for reappointment as well.
The commission is responsible for rules and regulations governing the city’s recreation program and activities in city parks, including establishment of fees for use of city parks and recreation facilities. The commission also reviews appeals of staff decisions regarding permits to use city parks for special events.
The commission holds public hearings on the use of city parks and city-sponsored recreation programs, reviews the development and design of facilities, reviews grants related to parks and recreation, and advises the City Council about recreational programs and master planning of city parks.
Commissioners must be citizens living in the city of Tracy and they serve four-year terms. The commission meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Tracy City Hall, and commissioners are paid $50 per-meeting for up to two meetings per-month.
The deadline for applications is Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. Application forms are available at the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, and on the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org. For information: 831-6105.
