A groundbreaking ceremony Friday was another step toward a planned outpatient clinic and community living center in French Camp to serve veterans throughout the region.
The 158,000-square-foot clinic will be part of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System and will stand north of San Joaquin General Hospital on 52 acres west of Interstate 5 in French Camp.
An 80-bed home for veterans, based on the Green House Project model, will eventually be part of the project.
A $143,594,000 construction contract was awarded this summer, and the clinic is expected to be finished in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.