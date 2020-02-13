A detached garage on the 200 block of Berverdor Avenue was gutted by an electrical fire Thursday morning.
Division Chief David Bramell from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said firefighters were originally called because of a downed power line and light smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage at the corner of Berverdor and Mae avenues.
Bramell said it appeared that a tree trimming crew had been working on branches near the garage and something struck an electrical service drop connected to the garage.
The line remained energized and started an electrical fire in the garage. As the flames burned the line, it continued to arc, showering sparks over the ground.
A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. worker was able to cut the power to the lines so firefighters could approach the garage.
Many people in the surrounding area lost power for a time, including Tracy High School and City Hall.
Bramell said the roof of the detached garage collapsed, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house and other nearby homes.
How the service drop was damaged is still under investigation.
