The highest local scores on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress tests came from Lammersville Unified School District.
All of the schools in the district met or exceeded state standards on the test at a rate higher than the state average in both English language arts and mathematics. Three of the district’s six K-8 schools — Hansen, Bethany and Questa schools in Mountain House — had more than 70% of their students meet or exceed the state standards in English and math.
Broken down further, more than half the students at Hansen School, 56.57%, exceeded the state standard in math, and 45% exceeded the state standard in English. Hansen School’s fifth graders stood out in particular, with nearly 70% exceeding the math standard and more than 62% exceeding the English standard.
Add in those Hansen students who simply met the state standard and those percentages for the school go up to more than 77% for English and 76% for math, the highest achievement levels in the district.
At Mountain House High, the percentage of 11th graders to meet or exceed the state standard came in at 75.15% for English and 50.31% for math.
In Jefferson Elementary School District, the top-performing school was Monticello Elementary, a K-4 school, where nearly 68% of students who took the test met or exceeded the state standard for English and 62.5% met or exceeded the standard in math.
Jefferson School, with grades 5 to 8, had students who met or exceeded the state standard at rates of more than 65% for English and nearly 55% for math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.