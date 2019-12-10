The man accused of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh of Tracy pleaded not guilty at his latest court hearing Monday, and the case will proceed to a preliminary hearing in February.
Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, of Tracy, remains in San Joaquin County Jail, where he is being held without bail, on charges of murder and use of a non-firearm weapon. He is accused of stabbing Singh to death in Gretchen Talley Park on the night of Aug. 25. Tracy police arrested him 10 days later, after security camera video from Hirsch Elementary School, next door to the park, and tips from the public helped identify him as the suspect.
San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Ted McGarvey said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, and Kreiter-Rhoads will appear in court again in Stockton on Jan. 6 for a pre-preliminary hearing. In a preliminary hearing, the judge determines whether there is enough evidence to have a trial.
