A homeless person was found dead at the north end of town Friday afternoon, and police believe the person had been deceased for about a week when a California Highway Patrol officer found the body next to a drainage canal just east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
California Highway Patrol Officer Joe Whitlock said he and other officers had joined Caltrans in a cleanup effort in the area, which is dotted by several campsites just north of Interstate 205, between the eastern end of Larch Road and MacArthur Drive.
Whitlock said he was walking north along the drainage canal when he saw the body.
“I decided to walk down it and came across the end of the path, where there appeared to be a bicycle and a shaded area, and there was someone laying there,” Whitlock said.
He noted that the CHP went along with Caltrans for the daylong cleanup as a security measure because there were so many homeless camps in the area. He said there were at least six encampments in the area that the CHP knew of.
“Each of those trees has tents under it,” he said, gesturing toward a row of trees along the north side of the freeway.
The body was found a few hundred yards north of Interstate 205 in an area near a freeway overpass that crosses the drainage canal and railroad tracks that lead toward the old Holly Sugar plant.
The CHP notified Tracy Police Department, which handled the investigation. The San Joaquin County coroner will try to find out who the person was, the cause of death and how long the person had been there.
Tracy Police Sgt. Scott Muir noted that nearly all the people who had been camped in the area cleared out when the CHP arrived, and by the time the officers found the body, there was no one around who could help identify the person. The police sealed off access to the area until an evidence technician could examine the scene.
“We’re going to treat is as suspicious circumstances until we find out anything different,” Muir said.
Anyone who can help identify the person should call Tracy Police at 831-4550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.