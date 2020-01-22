Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that injured one person outside a fast-food restaurant in Tracy.
A Tracy Police Department news release on Tuesday said an unknown person walked up and opened fire on a vehicle stopped at McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St., on Monday.
Dispatch records show that witnesses in the area reported multiple gunshots at 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived and found that both the shooter and the victim had left.
Someone at the local hospital told the police just before 6 o’clock that a male patient was being treated for a through-and-through gunshot wound to the arm. The injury was considered not life threatening.
Police searched the hospital’s parking lot and found the victim’s car with bullet holes in it. Others cordoned off an area around McDonald’s and searched the crime scene.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no one was in custody and no one had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
Police believe the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jarrod Jesser at 831-6640.
