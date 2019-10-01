A few dozen kids slept in cardboard boxes Friday night at St. Bernard’s Catholic School as part of the 20th annual Kids in a Box event, a fundraiser for the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter.
“Hi. My name is Lorraine Lomolino, and I’m 9 years old. I feel sad when I think of families without a home. I want to do something to help. I’…
Kids in a Box had its origin in 1999, when a 9-year-old Tracy girl, Lorraine “Rainey” Lomolino, was looking for a way to raise money for McHenry House and help people who were homeless in Tracy. She built a temporary shelter out of cardboard boxes and camped out for 24 hours at Lincoln Park with her family.
This year, 51 participants collected donations and decorated cardboard boxes that they set up on a lawn at the school. About half the group spent the night with an adult chaperone, and the rest left at 10 p.m.
Their fundraising generated about $7,000 that was donated to the McHenry House. The participant who contributed the largest total was Madison Rashad, a student at Questa School in Mountain House, who collected $220 in donations.
Three judges picked their favorite box designs:
Dentist Nelson Hu selected “Newspaper Box,” a house made of boxes and completely covered with layers of newspaper by Makayla Sumabat from Poet-Christian School.
Christine Lynch, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties, picked “Luna Kids In A Box,” which was designed and built over two months by a four-person team, including 13-year-old Kate Turcios and 5-year-old Alejandro Turcios, who both attend St. Bernard’s Catholic School.
Steve Abercrombie, who teaches Drug Abuse Resistance Education and sits on the Tracy Unified School District board, chose the United For Christ “Boxing Ring” created by Lucas Jones, Colin Albracht, Jacob Ballutay and Zach Valenton, all from St. Bernard’s.
