A pair of grass fires scorched separate stretches of Lammers Road just north of Redbridge Road on Tuesday morning.
The fires were reported just after 9:30 a.m. One burned along a fence at Redbridge Road and the second was a few hundred feet farther north. Both fires burned in dry grass near the road bordering a field that had been plowed.
Local firefighters got both fires under control quickly. The police and fire departments confirmed that the fires were under investigation as suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.