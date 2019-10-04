Tracy Police were notified on Sunday at 1:24 p.m. that a 20-year-old man called an advice nurse after he was pushed into a fire the previous night by a man who didn’t like him flirting with his girlfriend.
The 20-year-old said they were all at a bonfire near Grant Line and Hansen roads just after midnight. He said he had a burn on his arm and smaller burns on his stomach and one of his buttocks.
Tracy Police noted that the bonfire site was outside their jurisdiction and transferred the call to the county sheriff’s office.
The police received 1,287 calls for service from Sept. 26 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:28 a.m.: A homeless man was reportedly bugging people for a ride in the parking lot of In-N-Out Burger, 575 W. Clover Road. One caller said the man asked her for a ride and tried to open her car door after she refused. Police found the man and gave him a warning.
5:16 a.m.: A man staying at the Holiday Inn Express, 3751 N. Tracy Blvd., had hotel employees call police to report he had several thousand dollars’ worth of tools taken from his vehicle, which was broken into in the south end of the hotel’s parking lot.
9:49 a.m.: Someone told police that two men and a woman were urinating on cars in the Tracy Inn parking lot, 24 W. 11th St. Police said they were gone when they arrived.
1:52 p.m.: About 10 tractor-trailer trucks were stopped in the southbound left lane near US Cold Storage, 1400 N. MacArthur Drive. A manager for the business told police it might last for the entire day because they were about eight hours behind schedule. Police received a few calls through the day about the traffic backup.
5:17 p.m.: Someone on the 900 block of Country Court called police to complain about a homeless person who had set up camp on private property in a nearby field. The caller wanted extra police patrols and said the homeless person set the field on fire the night before.
9:21 p.m.: A caller said a group of people were trying to beat up someone with a crowbar near the Purgatory bar, 31 W. 10th St. The caller apparently got involved in the fight and someone stole his phone and dragged him by their car. The car was last seen going north on Central Avenue. An ambulance was sent for the caller, who had been injured in the fight.
Tuesday
12:55 a.m.: Police were called about two men fighting in the Safeway parking lot on the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The person who called said it looked like three people were trying to break up the fight. The people in the fight ran away when the police arrived, and officers stopped a group near the railroad tracks behind the shopping center. They were told it was a fight between a father and a son and the father didn’t want to press charges. Police lectured the group and let everyone go.
5:26 a.m.: A driver crashed into a tree near IHOP, 3120 Naglee Road. Both of the car’s airbags were deployed and the car was still up against the tree. Because no one was injured, the police let the mall’s security guards handle it.
9:03 a.m.: A resident at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off his Toyota Prius during the night.
1:37 p.m.: A man told the police that he tried to buy a car online through a website called eAutoEvo Traders, but after he sent a $16,300 payment, the website was taken down and the car was never delivered.
4:17 p.m.: A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 450 W. Central Ave., discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter off his Toyota Prius sometime in the past four days. He said he parked the car Sept. 26 and went to start his car on Tuesday and it made a loud sound. When he towed the car to a body shop, they told him the catalytic converter was gone, and he said his insurance would not cover it. The man requested an incident number for the theft.
4:58 p.m.: A resident on the 800 block of Sunnyside Lane reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off their Toyota Prius during the night.
6:05 p.m.: Someone at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, called police about three protesters near the water fountain protesting the Katerra apartment project at the City Council meeting. The caller said the protesters were calm but wanted a police presence at City Hall.
11:25 p.m.: Someone reported the smell of marijuana from three parked cars at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. A Dodge Charger and two Toyotas were reportedly parked together before the Charger sped off, and the caller said there were a few people with the two cars still parked on the street. Police checked on them and let them go.
Monday
5:12 a.m.: A man in a Raiders jersey carrying a tote bag locked himself in the emergency room bathroom at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., and refused to leave even after a security guard told him to go. Hospital workers guessed the man might be using the bathroom to bathe. Police had the man move along. Less than 20 minutes later, they were told the man had returned to the northeast side of the hospital near the surgery center, and they had the man move along for a second time.
10:17 a.m.: Police went to Alden Park, 500 Sequoia Blvd., for a report of a woman screaming at 10 large shopping bags. The caller, who said the woman had a bottle of alcohol with her, was concerned about schoolchildren walking home through the park. Police found the woman and arrested her on two no-bail warrants for failure to appear for a court hearing. As of Tuesday, she was still in the county jail awaiting a court hearing.
1:34 p.m.: Police were told about a woman stealing packages off porches in the area of Ninth and F streets. The person who called the police said she had seen the woman take some of the packages. Police stopped the woman and arrested her on several no-bail warrants and took her to the county jail to await a court hearing.
2:06 p.m.: A person offered the police a video of a 13-year-old girl being attacked and hit on the head by another girl inside the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The police found that neither girl was injured. A school resource officer said that school administrators would handle discipline.
5:37 p.m.: A caller said a black Hyundai was doing doughnuts and crashed in the parking lot of FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th St. The vehicle was reportedly smoking as the driver tried to leave the parking lot. Police stopped the car heading southbound on Corral Hollow Road, but they could not find any damage to the grocery store building or other vehicles in the lot. Residents from nearby neighborhoods went to the scene to complain to officers about cars driving recklessly in the store’s south parking lot. Police said the owner had his damaged car towed away.
9:25 p.m.: A person on the 1200 block of Nutcracker Court reported hearing about five gunshots. The person didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from. A police corporal on patrol heard the shots too, but a search of the area didn’t find anything.
10:05 p.m.: A woman feeding stray cats behind BevMo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road, said there was a man inside a dumpster going through the garbage. The woman said the man wasn’t supposed to be there and the dumpster should have been locked. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
Sunday
1:27 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music in the 200 block of West 22nd Street. An officer went by the address and couldn’t hear anything. About a half an hour later, the police were told the music was still on. Officers returned and issued a warning.
12:31 p.m.: Someone told the police that two men and a woman were approaching customers at the ATM and in the parking lot at Chase bank, 691 W. 11th St., aggressively asking for money. When the police arrived, the men and the woman were gone and the lot was empty.
12:59 p.m.: A car that had been reported as stolen on the 500 block of Sequoia Boulevard was found out of sight around the corner, where it turned out the owner’s friends had left it as a joke. The owner called the police and explained the prank so officers could take the car off the stolen vehicle list.
6:12 p.m.: A neighbor called the police about a homeless man on the porch of a vacant home for sale on the 2100 block of Elsie Way, apparently charging a phone. The neighbor asked the man to leave and he refused. Police found out who owned the house to see if the man had permission to be on the porch, and they said he shouldn’t be there. Police told the man to leave and warned him not to return.
8:24 p.m.: A man called and said he felt threatened by a neighbor at the Trail 50 mobile home park, 650 E. 11th St. He said he was honking his car horn at feral cats and the neighbor yelled at him for waking up his kids. When police arrived almost half an hour later, the caller was upset at the time it took them to arrive and refused to talk.
11:47 p.m.: Employees at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man was refusing to leave the property and had been seen drinking a beer in a hospital bathroom earlier in the day. A couple of minutes later, police were told the man had decided to leave and they weren’t needed.
Saturday
12:09 a.m.: Police were called to the Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road, for a report of a man jumping on top of a car as the woman inside was trying to drive away. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
12:24 a.m.: Police went to Junior’s, 939 N. Central Ave., for a report of a man who fell and hit his head. Officers found that the man was drunk, and he required a trip by ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital for the head injury.
12:39 a.m.: A man at the FedEx warehouse, 5655 Hood Way, reported that two men smashed the front window of his truck and stole his wallet from the front seat while he was sleeping in the back seat. Police arrived and found that nearly two dozen other nearby vehicles had been broken into.
1:06 p.m.: Officers went to the 1800 block of West 11th Street in response to a report of two men smoking methamphetamine in front of Walgreen’s. They found the men and cited them on warrants related to previous arrests.
3:53 p.m.: A woman reported that a teenage boy grabbed her arm and demanded her car keys on the 1400 block of Parker Avenue and that her husband was chasing after him. Police learned that two youths might have been involved. An officer stopped one youth by the Tracy Branch Library at Holly Drive and East Eaton Avenue, but he said he didn’t know about what the other had done. Police found the other teen later that night and arrested him at a home on the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: A car ran up onto the sidewalk and hit a power box at the intersection of 11th Street and Alden Glen Drive. The driver reportedly told police that the car’s gas pedal got stuck. There were no injuries reported, but the car had to be towed away.
Friday
12:11 a.m.: Tracy police joined a high-speed car chase along Linne Road, following a car that was heading west at 100 mph near Chrisman Road. Police learned that the driver had a history of trouble with the law. They turned the case over to the California Highway Patrol.
7:30 a.m.: Police and an ambulance were called to the Altamont Corridor Express station, 4800 S. Tracy Blvd., after a man on a bicycle was hit by a car. Police took a report.
7:48 a.m.: Someone reported that a man was swinging a hammer around in the drive-thru at Starbucks, 569 W. Clover Road. He didn’t damage any cars, the caller told police, but he was intimidating customers. Police arrived and arrested the 49-year-old man on a warrant for a previous drug possession case.
3:36 p.m.: Officers went to Calstone, 426 E. Grant Line Road, for a report of an employee who had been drinking and was about to drive away. They learned that the 27-year-old man was wanted on a warrant for a previous case of driving on a suspended license, and he was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
6:54 p.m.: Police went to Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St., in response to a report of 10-15 teens about to get into a fight. None of them were associated with Millennium or Delta Charter high schools, the two teams playing football at Tracy High that evening, and they left before officers arrived.
7:31 p.m.: A man told police that his fiancée’s brother punched him and threatened him with a knife on the 1300 block of Parker Avenue.
8:45 p.m.: Someone at Walmart called the police to report that a man wearing a mask was at the store and employees recognized him as someone who had been told repeatedly not to go into the store again. Store employees wanted the police to know how many times the man had ignored their no-trespassing warning.
Sept. 26
1:08 p.m.: A car ran off the road and crashed into a tree on the 1300 block of West 11th Street. No serious injuries were reported, but the car had to be towed away.
2 p.m.: A person called police from the 1100 block of Parker Avenue to report that a rental truck had just run over a small tree. The caller said the truck driver was about to leave but decided to stay and talk to the police after the caller took a picture.
3:27 p.m.: A woman called the police after someone in a red Toyota sedan reportedly rear-ended her in her blue Lexus 350 on Grant Line Road near Byron Road. No injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed away.
3:47 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash at Lakeview Drive and Valpico Road. The airbags deployed in one of the cars, and a woman complained of minor leg pain. One of the cars had to be towed away.
8:55 p.m.: Police went to the 1000 block of North West Street after learning that a man was locked in his bathroom. A neighbor had called the police and said the man had apparently been locked in the bathroom for three days. Because of a language barrier, the details were unclear, though the police did not end up taking a report on the situation.
