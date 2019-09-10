This Saturday, families can learn how to save a life using hands-only CPR.
Firefighters will teach the basics of the lifesaving technique in a free session beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain House Fire Station, 911 S. Tradition St.
The training is open to all ages and is sponsored by the San Joaquin County Fire Chiefs Association and the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, which is observing September as National Preparedness Month.
The American Heart Association has found that hands-only CPR, without mouth-to-mouth breathing, can be as effective as conventional CPR in the first few minutes of an emergency. Its use is recommended whenever someone sees a person collapse suddenly at home, at work, or out in the community.
Children as young as 9 can learn CPR skills.
Fire crews will also talk about how to help people who are choking and how to use automatic electronic defibrillators.
In addition to Mountain House, training sessions will be offered at seven other places around the county Saturday morning and afternoon, including Lathrop and French Camp. For more information, visit www.sjgov.org/oes.
