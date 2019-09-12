A man arrested by Livermore police last week is the suspect in at least 20 auto burglaries in Mountain House.
The suspect, Santino Jesse Guevara-Lozano, is also suspected of at least 17 auto burglaries in Livermore.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported that it received multiple reports of auto burglaries shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 4. The burglaries happened in the area between Bethany Village Park and Wicklund School.
Investigators have requested that people with security cameras that might have recorded any of the burglaries or any other suspicious activities the night of Sept. 4 call the sheriff’s office at 468-4400 and refer to case Nos. 19-22091 and 19-22103.
