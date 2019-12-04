Bus rides around Tracy are free through New Year’s Eve, and the city hopes people will take the bus for their holiday shopping and other errands.
Tracer, the city’s local bus service, has seven fixed routes that run between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Buses go to the West Valley Mall, Walmart, Winco and the Shops at Northgate Village, and all seven routes stop at the downtown Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St.
A schedule for Tracer’s fixed routes can be found at www.ridetracer.com.
All buses have bike racks and are accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Regular bus fares will resume on New Year’s Day. Standard one-way fares are $1.25 for adults; $1 for students; and 50 cents for those 65 and older, Medicare recipients and people with disabilities.
Door-to-door paratransit service is available to those who qualify. For information: 831-4BUS (831-4287).
