Citizens in Tracy and Mountain House will have several state and county races to vote on in the presidential primary election.
Dec. 6 was the deadline for candidates who want to appear on the March 3 ballot to file all their nomination forms and materials.
More information about the election and links to check or change your voter registration can be found on the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters website, www.sjcrov.org.
County supervisor
Four people are running for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors 5th District seat, now held by Bob Elliott, whose second term expires at the end of the year. Elliott is running for Congress this year.
The challengers for the vacant seat include three members of Tracy’s City Council: Mayor Robert Rickman and councilwomen Veronica Vargas and Rhodesia Ransom. Also running for the 5th District seat is construction manager and carpenter Mateo Morelos Bedolla.
10th Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Josh Harder will run for a second two-year term and will have five challengers.
Elliott, the local county supervisor and a Republican, is a former Tracy city councilman and a retired U.S. Army colonel. Ted Howze, a Republican, is a veterinarian. Marla Souza Livengood, also a Republican, is a small-business owner. Democrat Michael J. Barkley is a lawyer, accountant and programmer. Ryan Blevins, a Democrat, did not list an occupation.
The 10th District includes most of the Tracy area.
9th Congressional District
Incumbent Jerry McNerney, a Democrat, is running for his eighth two-year term and will have two Republican challengers: Antonio C. “Tony” Amador, a retired U.S. marshal, and William Martinek, who did not list an occupation. Joseph Anthony Santos filed to run but has withdrawn.
The 9th District includes Mountain House and a slice of north Tracy.
5th State Senate District
Cathleen Galgiani is completing her second four-year term in the state Senate and must step aside because of term limits.
One of those running to replace her is Democrat Susan Talamantes Eggman, who has represented the 13th District in the California State Assembly since 2012. Mani Grewal, a Democrat, is a Modesto City Council member, farmer and businessman. Republican Kathleen A. Garcia is a Stockton Unified School District trustee. Republican Jesús Andrade is an independent businessman. Jim Ridenour, a Republican, is a law enforcement contractor. Jacob Montgomery Tyler does not list a party affiliation or occupation.
13th State Assembly District
With Eggman, the incumbent, running for state Senate, there are three people running for the vacant seat, including Kathy Miller, a Democrat, who is a San Joaquin County supervisor representing District 3 in north Stockton. Carlos Villapudua, a Democrat, is a small-business owner and former member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Democrat Christina Fugazi is a teacher and member of the Stockton City Council.
Democratic Central Committee
Eight candidates are running to represent San Joaquin County’s 5th Supervisorial District: Wayne Adler, Manual Zapata, Henry Cole, Dotty Nygard, Alyce V. Eversole, Bob G. Eversole, Robin M. Cole and Barbara Sasso. Six seats are available.
Republican Central Committee
Only four candidates have filed to represent the county’s 5th Supervisorial District, where five seats are up for grabs, so the contest will not appear on the ballot. The candidates are Barron Gonsalves, Rich Silverman, Linda Carol Silverman and Jeff Acquistapace.
