Voters who plan to fill out their mail-in ballots ahead of the March 3 primary election can drop them off now at Tracy City Hall.
Those who don’t get their ballots into the mail before election day can drop them off at any polling place. The San Joaquin County registrar of voters will also have a drop box in the lobby of City Hall, 333 Civic Center Drive, near the Development Services counter until 6 p.m. March 3.
For more information on ways to vote and helpful links, go to the Voting Options page on the county registrar of voters website.
