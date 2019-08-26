Tracy police are investigating the killing of a Tracy man Sunday night near Gretchen Talley Park.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Parmjit Singh, 64, of Tracy, on Monday afternoon.
Lt. Trevin Freitas said Tracy Police Department received a call at 9:05 p.m. Sunday about a man lying in the road bleeding in front of the park at 1551 Dove Drive. Officers responding to the call found Singh lying on Dove Drive near Egret Drive suffering from what Freitas called “traumatic injuries.”
Fire and ambulance crews gave him aid, but he died from his injuries at the scene. Freitas wouldn’t speak about what caused those injuries.
Police closed Dove Drive near the park for their investigation, which was expected to take several hours as officers gathered evidence. People living in the area were instructed to stay inside and lock their doors. Freitas said officers might return in the morning to collect more evidence in the daylight.
No one was in custody for the killing as of midnight.
The park is next to Hirsch Elementary School, but Freitas said nothing led police to believe there was any danger to the staff or students. He did not expect police to ask the school to change its normal Monday schedule, and the Tracy Unified School District office confirmed Monday that Hirsch classes met as usual.
Anyone who has any information on Singh's killing is asked to call Detective Camillo Swiger at 209-831-6648 or Detective Jarrod Jesser at 209-831-6640. People can also call the police department’s general line at 209-831-6550, call Tracy Crime Stoppers at 209-831-4847, or text “TIPTPD” plus a message to 274637.
The last homicide in Tracy was June 22, when Andrea Cervantes-Alejandre, an 18-year-old Tracy resident, was found dead in an apartment on the 100 block of West Carlton Way. The police named Antonio Flores-Cuellar, 41, as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest June 26.
