A man was struck and killed by an SUV as he tried to run across northbound Interstate 5 near the Mossdale Road exit early Saturday morning.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said the SUV, a Cadillac Escalade driven by a 28-year-old woman from Manteca, was heading north on I-5 at 70 mph approaching the Mossdale Road exit.
The man, whom authorities have not yet identified, ran east from the center median onto the freeway. The front driver’s side of the Escalade struck the man as he ran across the five northbound lanes, killing him.
Officer Joe Whitlock from the Tracy CHP office said that investigators believe that several other vehicles ran over the man’s body after the initial collision.
Whitlock said that in the initial investigation, officers did not find a disabled vehicle in the area of the accident that might have belonged to the man. They do not know why he was in the center median or why he tried to run across the freeway.
The CHP closed all lanes of northbound I-5 for five and a half hours after the crash. Northbound drivers were diverted off and back onto the freeway at Mossdale Road. All lanes of the road were reopened just after 7 a.m.
The Escalade driver who originally struck the man stopped immediately and was not arrested.
