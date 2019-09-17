A convoy of vintage military vehicles passed through Tracy on Saturday morning in a re-creation of a U.S. Army convoy 100 years ago.
Members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association drove a variety of trucks, jeeps and cars down Grant Line Road, heading to the freeway and eventually San Francisco at the end of 36-day, 3,200-mile trek from New York to California.
They were commemorating the 1919 T.S. Army Transcontinental Motor Convoy that went from the Ellipse in Washington to Lincoln Park in San Francisco along the Lincoln Highway, which passed through Tracy on what is now 11th Street. It was the first such convoy to cross the United States.
Members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association left New York in early August to head to Washington and start retracing the convoy’s cross-country route.
On Friday, they reached Stockton and spent the night before heading out Saturday morning en route to San Francisco. Their last stop was at the U.S.S. Hornet Museum in Alameda.
