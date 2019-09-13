Mountain House will get back some of the law enforcement officers the community lost last month and is about to have more security than ever.
Now the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department deputies working in Mountain House can team up with a private security company that will patrol the community’s streets well into 2020 as the community seeks even longer-term solutions for police protection.
Sheriff Patrick Withrow visited the Mountain House Community Services District board of directors Wednesday with good news for the community: Four of the five deputies who had been reassigned because of staffing shortages will return to Mountain House.
That brings the total number of deputies assigned specifically to Mountain House to six, in addition to a school resource officer assigned to Mountain House High and the regular patrol officers for southern San Joaquin County.
The department had seven deputies and a sergeant working in Mountain House until Aug. 19, when staffing levels in the sheriff’s department had declined to the point where Withrow moved deputies from their special assignments to general patrol duties. That left just two deputies assigned to Mountain House.
Attrition in the department had caused staffing countywide to dwindle to 66 deputies, about half what the department should have.
On Wednesday, Withrow told the CSD board that he recently lost four more deputies to other law enforcement job opportunities. Meanwhile, the San Joaquin County Deputy Sheriff’s Association continues its impasse over contract negotiations with the county supervisors. It has now been 4½ years since the association had a new contract.
“We are just bleeding officers right now, as I’ve talked about, and so we’re doing everything we can to staff the entire streets of San Joaquin County for the safety of all of our public,” he said.
Withrow also addressed board president Daniel Harrison’s previous comments that the reassignment of deputies away from special assignments was a strategy to get the board of supervisors to demand quick resolution to the contract dispute.
“This is not some type of ploy,” Withrow said. “This is years and years of neglect of our department, of not making hiring and staffing a priority, to be using lack of bodies as a funding mechanism to save money. The previous administration used it as a campaign thing, that they gave $8 million back to the county. Well, they did that by not hiring people, and now we’re paying the price for it.”
Withrow said that, even with the contract impasse, he sees encouraging signs.
“We’re going to get through it. We’ve got five people coming off the training program this Sunday. It doesn’t sound like a lot. It’s a heck of a lot to us,” he said. “So we’ll be able to get four back here to you, of the five that we pulled. We won’t be able to get the sergeant back to you.”
The CSD board was glad to hear the news from Withrow, but they also criticized him for the way he announced the removal of deputies from their Mountain House assignments, which gained widespread attention in the news and on social media.
“Why publicize this? Why have a news conference?” Director Andy Su asked Withrow, noting that the announcement in August signaled that the Mountain House community was especially vulnerable to crime. “Why not just quietly say we’re going to cut the numbers and not let the entire world know?”
Board member Brian Lucid agreed with Su.
“Now we have an uptick in crime in Mountain House and we have to believe that’s because of criminals getting the word,” Lucid said.
Withrow defended his actions and said he needed to let the whole county, including the citizens, know at one time that deputies on special assignments would be on patrol instead.
Lt. Art Hardy, who supervises officers in Mountain House, read off some statistics, including numbers related to auto burglaries. One man arrested last week in Livermore was also suspected of 20 auto burglaries between Sept. 4 and 5 in Mountain House.
“Our units jumped on that,” he said. “You guys were not the only victim of that. The Livermore PD also were victimized by that. In my mind, there’s no indication that you were specifically targeted. As far as I know, the Livermore PD has a robust law enforcement agency, … yet they still fell victim to it.”
The CSD put in place a short-term fix two weeks ago when General Manager Steven Pinkerton hired Rank Investigation and Protection Inc. of Modesto. Now that company is in Mountain House for the long term.
On Wednesday, the CSD board agreed on a unanimous vote to extend that contract for another nine months at a cost of $43,000 a month. That will get the community two patrol units, with two security guards in each patrol, for 16 hours a day, seven days a week.
The 12-year-old security company also works with the city of Modesto and Turlock Irrigation District as well as with private companies, and company president and CEO Steven Rank described its structure as similar to a police department, with officers, corporals, sergeants, lieutenants and captains, including a captain to supervise the Mountain House patrols.
The company also has a computer-aided dispatch center that can handle calls from the public and from personnel in the field. Rank, who formerly served as an officer with the Union City Police Department, said his people specialize in working with law enforcement agencies. In Modesto, they provide security for the city’s downtown transit center and for the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter, which houses 415 people in tents.
The company uses marked patrol cars and has an investigations unit and a K9 unit. People hired to work for the company aspire to work in law enforcement and often complete their training to become sworn officers as they’re working for Rank. He also has retired police officers working on investigations, which consist mostly of background checks.
“We’re very, very steep and rich in people and former officers that have had skill training,” he said, adding that they are certified to train others in those skills. “We train our staff in handcuffing, defensive tactics, discretionary decision-making, vehicle approaches, just about everything that you would expect a security officer to do. Our firearms training is second to none and far exceeds what’s required by the state.”
He added that they will also make arrests if needed.
“Our officers know the boundaries of the law. They’re familiar with the law. We don’t exceed those boundaries,” Rank said. “Security officers have the authority to arrest people as a citizen’s arrest, and we exercise that authority. We arrest people for crimes that are committed in our presence. We’ve never been sued for false arrest, and we’ve never even been accused of false arrest.”
Pinkerton told the board that the security company is an effective complement to the sheriff’s office. With new commercial development coming to town soon, he expects the town’s security needs will double overnight.
Lucid agreed and said that Rank could take on the role of a consultant as the community looks for long-term security solutions.
“We’re still in an emergency situation. I would like to look at a sole source contract with Rank Investigations of what our needs are,” Lucid said. “You did a great job by hiring them to fill the gap. Now it’s time to take a more measured approach. Start with a requirement study, capabilities, what’s our shortfall, and then come back to us with an option.”
