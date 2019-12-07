A new assisted living and memory care facility is set to open in town following the Tracy City Council’s final approval of the 103-bed, three-story building near the corner of Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads.
With little discussion, the council voted unanimously in favor of Summit Senior Life LLC’s 84,000-square-foot building on 2.73 acres in Grant Line Center. It’s one of the last two open lots in the center, which includes Chili’s restaurant and Western Dental Care.
The building, bordered on the south by Alegre Drive, will have 97 studio or one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. It includes two open-air courtyards among the common areas. Instead of individual kitchens for the residents, the building will have a central kitchen, with meals served in the dining hall or delivered to rooms as needed.
(Download and read the plans: Tracy Assisted Living and Memory Care (PDF))
Robert Ashin, vice president for development for Summit Senior Life, said the company expected to begin construction in May and complete the Tracy Assisted Living & Memory Care building by the end of 2021. He added that his company expected it to fill up quickly, even with another assisted living and memory care facility just blocks to the south: Astoria Senior Living at Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue.
“According to the market studies and according to the demographic research we’ve done, it is supported by need,” he said.
