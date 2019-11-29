A new Christmas tree lot will open for business in downtown Tracy today.
Speer Family Farms' Wonderland Christmas Trees can be found at the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue, across from the Front Street Plaza.
People were busy Wednesday morning putting trees on display and setting up a canopy on the same lot where the Tracy City Center Association had its Downtown Pumpkin Patch in October.
Trees will be sold daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24.
