Rep. Josh Harder is encouraging tech-savvy students in his district to submit an original software application to compete for a prize worth $250 and a chance to have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
The 2019 Congressional App Challenge is a way for students interested in computer science, technology and coding to compete on a local and national stage. Winners will receive $250 in Amazon Web Services Credits and be invited to attend a reception honoring their achievement in Washington.
Harder’s 10th District includes most of Tracy, Manteca and all of Stanislaus County. Any student planning a submission must be in high school or middle school at the time their app is submitted. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1. Students can register and find the complete rules at www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
“We’ve already gotten some great submissions from kids here in the Valley — and I hope we get even more,” Harder said. “This is a great way for our students to showcase their talents and get national recognition.”
