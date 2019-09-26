A proposal for a new apartment complex on Valpico Road will resurface next week when the Tracy City Council considers an appeal of a planning commission vote that effectively rejected the project.
Katerra of Menlo Park needed the Tracy Planning Commission’s approval to move forward on an 11-building, 264-unit apartment complex. The commission voted 2-1 in favor of the project Aug. 14, but Katerra needed a majority vote of the five-member commission as a whole.
The commission had four members at the time, with a vacant seat, and a commissioner was absent. All three members at the Aug. 14 meeting would have had to endorse the project for Katerra to move forward. Commissioners Albert Hudson and Chad Wood voted in favor, but commission chairman Joseph Orcutt’s dissenting vote resulted in denial of the project.
The Tracy City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, will consider an appeal of the planning commission’s denial.
The 11.62-acre site on Valpico Road had been approved for similar projects in 2012 and 2016, but developers did not move forward with those plans. Members of the public told the commission at last month’s meeting that new housing would add to Tracy’s traffic problems and that traffic studies done for the previous projects were outdated.
Katerra has a 577,000-square-foot manufacturing facility under construction in Tracy’s Northeast Industrial Area. Once complete, it is expected to employ 500 workers pre-building components of new homes and apartments — such as walls and floors with electrical lines, plumbing and windows already installed — that would be trucked to the site for final construction.
The apartments could help the city meet its goals for construction of new moderate-income housing. Monthly rent is expected to be $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,200 for two bedrooms or $2,400 for three bedrooms.
