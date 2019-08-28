The five-member Tracy Planning Commission has two vacancies now that commission Rajwinder Kaur has resigned.
Kaur’s resignation follows that of former commissioner Ed Gable, who left the commission about a month ago.
Six of the past seven regular meetings of the commission have been canceled. Only six of the 16 meetings scheduled in the first eight months of 2019 have been held.
Kaur had been appointed at the start of 2018 to fill a partial term expiring at the end of March 2020. Gable’s term would have expired in March 2022. Commissioners serve four-year terms.
The five-member commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday evening of each month. It conducts reviews and public hearings regarding land use and development in town, including general plan policy, new residential and commercial projects, subdivisions, and city zoning matters.
Commissioners are appointed by the Tracy City Council and must be citizens living within Tracy city limits who are not city employees. They are paid $50 per meeting, up to $150 a month.
For an application, call the Tracy city clerk’s office at 831-6105, go to the planning commission page at www.cityoftracy.org, or drop by Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza. Deadline for applications is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
