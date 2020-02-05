Tracy residents can get a firsthand look at the operations of the Tracy Police Department during its 26th annual citizens academy.
The department is accepting applications now for the nine-week course, which begins March 18. Enrollment is capped at 25.
The goal is to give people an opportunity to learn about the challenges and decisions officers face in their work in the community. Participants will learn about the department’s organization and the tools used by officers and other police employees through discussions, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Applicants must at least 18 years old and will undergo a background check and fingerprinting. Priority will be given to people who live or work in Tracy.
There is no fee to attend the citizens academy. Classes will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 13, followed by a graduation ceremony May 14.
Applications can be picked up at the police department lobby, 1000 Civic Center Drive, or downloaded here (PDF).
For information: 831-6582, www.tracypd.com.
