The Tracy Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two SUVs that were in the area when 23-year-old Tracy resident Nikolis Martinez was killed Sept. 21 on West Carlton Way.
Police believe the two vehicles — a white GMC SUV and a gold or silver SUV of unknown make — were in the area at the time of the shooting that took his life. Detectives want to speak with the people who were inside about what they might have seen.
Police are also still searching for a suspect vehicle, described as a 2000s model gray four-door Chrysler 300.
Martinez, who lived in Tracy most of his life, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. First responders found him next to a white Chevy Silverado pickup on West Carlton Way east of Parker Avenue. Family members have said he was on his way home from work.
Anyone with information about the SUVs, the car or the shooting can call Detective Jarod Jesser at 831-6640 or the Tracy Police Department business office at 831-6550.
Tips can also be given anonymously to Tracy Crime Stoppers by calling 831-4847 (831-ITIP) or texting TIPTPD with a message to 274637.
