An email containing explicit photos purported to be of a female student was sent to dozens of staff members at local schools Wednesday morning.
Tracy Unified School District officials and the Tracy Police Department are investigating who sent the message and who is in the photos.
Rob Pecot, the school district’s director of student services, called it a unique situation.
“As soon as our staff and administration was made aware, we contacted the Tracy Police Department,” Pecot said. “We want to make sure our students are safe.”
The message, sent from a Gmail account at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, was addressed to more than 200 school district employees, including teachers at Tracy, West and Kimball high schools and Monte Vista Middle School, as well as one Tracy Press email address.
A letter from Superintendent Brian Stephens sent before 7 a.m. to all the addressees of that message said that some district staff members had alerted West High School Principal Zach Boswell about the explicit contents of the email, and he told district administrators. The superintendent’s letter instructed all school employees to delete the email. He said it was unknown whether the pictures showed local students.
A statement from the police department said that the school resource officers had learned from district officials about the email, “which contained pictures of nude teens or young adults.” The police are investigating the matter as a potential child pornography case and do not yet know the sender’s identity or intentions. Their first step will be identifying the sender and victims.
The California Penal Code makes distribution or possession of “obscene matter,” including child pornography, a crime. It can be either a misdemeanor or a felony.
Pecot said he couldn’t discuss the specific situation, but in general, any student found sending material deemed to be pornographic could face school district discipline in addition to any charges filed by the police.
